DCCC: Men's Golf Takes Second at KCKCC Blue Devil Tournament

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's golf team competed against fellow KJCCC schools at the KCKCC Blue Devil Tournament at Dubs Dread golf course in Kansas City and earned a second-place team finish. Competing with a different lineup this tournament than earlier this season the Conquistadors put together a two-round team score of 604 after shooting a 302 each day and despite leading Barton by four strokes after the first round but would finish the tournament behind Barton by four strokes.

Cholnan Nunya finished with the best individual performance for the Conqs as he took fourth place behind rounds of 72 and 77; his 72 was good for the best round on the first day of action.

Supakit Seelanagae posted rounds of 76 and 75 to earn a fifth-place, while Cole Streck shot a 77 and 75 to finish just behind his teammate in sixth place.

Finishing out the team score for the Conqs were Kitsakon Jairak and Luka Stanisavljevic as Jairak shot a 78 and 75, while Stanisavljevic tallied rounds of 77 and 81. Carson Briggs, Davan Smith, and Austin Goodrum all competed as individuals for the Conqs at the tournament. Briggs shot a 79 each round, while Smith carded an 80 and 84 and Goodrum posted rounds of 79 and 84.

The Conqs will host Newman for a scrimmage next Friday, Oct. 22 at Mariah Hills golf course in a scrimmage with the women also competing and then will wrap up the fall season with the NJCAA Preview in Odessa, Texas on Nov. 2-4.