DCCC: Men's Soccer Takes No. 5 Cowley to Double Overtime Suffering A Tough Loss

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the third straight match and fourth time this season the Dodge City Community College, men's soccer team needed overtime to determine the winner as the Conquistadors took No. 5 Cowley into overtime and pushed them to the limit but fell 2-1 in double overtime.

The Conqs looked to get on the board early earning a penalty kick opportunity in the first three minutes of the contest but was unable to connect on the try and the match remained scoreless.

However, it still would be the Conqs who got on the board first as Ryushiro Morita got a pass from Yanis Debbarh and found an avenue towards the goal, and put the Conqs up 1-0 just over nine minutes into the match.

Cowley answered by scoring a pair of goals in a two-minute window tying the game in the 11th minute and taking the 2-1 lead in the 13th minute.

Conqs went into halftime trailing 2-1 and in the second half in the 52nd minute on a cross from Debbarh on a corner kick got their second goal as Cowley knock it in for an own goal to tie the game. Despite each team having opportunities to win in regulation the game went to overtime and would work its way to second overtime and with just 3:08 left in the second overtime a free kick opportunity five yards out of the box led to the game-winning goal for Cowley.

The loss moves the Conqs to 5-5 on the season and 4-4 in KJCCC action.

Up next the Conqs host Barton on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and then have two more contests remaining after that as they will play Oklahoma Panhandle State at home and then travel to Garden City.