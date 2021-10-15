DCCC: Women's Soccer Battles No. 13 Cowley In Tough Conference Match

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College women's soccer took on No. 13 Cowley for the second time this season and would play the Tigers tighter this time around than the first but the final decision still went to the Tigers as the Conquistadors fell 3-0.

Conqs saw Cowley get their first goal in the 20th minute of the contest and the Conqs trailed 1-0 but would remain down only by one until the 58th minute when Cowley added their second goal on coming on a free-kick.

The Tigers tacked on another goal in the 64th minute for their third of the day. The loss sends the Conqs to 2-8 on the season and the same record in KJCCC action. In the loss, the Conqs struggled to get a shot with two shots from Maria Macedo being the only opportunities, while Vickie Foster in goal recorded 10 saves in the loss.

The Conqs have just three games remaining in the regular season as they will host Barton in their home finale on Saturday, Oct. 16, and then will have road contests against Hutchinson and Garden City.