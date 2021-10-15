DCHS: Girls golf take first in regional

Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The DCHS girls golf team won their second regional in two years at the Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson. They were led by Ashlyn Armstrong who shot a personal best 79 winning the first place individual medal in a playoff with last year’s regional medalist Ryann Warren from Garden City.

Tiley Fry shot an 87 finishing fourth individually, and Reanna Bartlett-Konrade 98 good for a 9th place medal.

Other scores were Cassidy Bockelman and Riley Kippes 107, and Charlee Bitler 118.

Coach Mapel said, “This was our best performance of the season. The girls were ready to play and kept their focus the entire tournament.

“Coach Clark and I are very proud of how well they played.”

The state tournament will be contested at the Emporia Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

“We will need another strong showing on Monday to advance to the second day of the tournament,” Mapel said. “The teams are reduced from 12 to 6 for the last round. We will face some strong opposition from the eastern part of the state.”

Team Results:

1. Dodge City 371

2. Garden City 387

3. Campus 399

4. Wichita North 422

5. Hutchinson 427

6. Derby 442

7. Liberal 492