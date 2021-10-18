DCCC: Football Drops Road Tilt with No. 3 Independence

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Another tough task in the Jayhawk Conference stood in front of the Dodge City Community College football team on Saturday as they traveled to Independence to faceoff with the No. 3 Independence Pirates.

While the Conquistadors kept the contest close early trading touchdowns through the midway point of the second quarter, ultimately the Pirates proved to be too much for the Conqs as Dodge City fell 47-17 in the game. The loss moves the Conqs to 1-5 on the season. After falling behind 7-0 late in the first quarter the Conqs put together a six-play drive spanning 90-yards and capped it with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Rashad McKee to Tyler Curtis to tie the game up at 7-7 with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

The Pirates swung the lead back to their favor in the second quarter with a big play touchdown, but the Conqs would have an answer with 7:33 left in the first half as McKee connected with Justin Mitchell for a 13-yard touchdown pass and tied the game at 14-14. Independence notched a pair of touchdowns before halftime and carried a 28-14 lead into intermission.

In the second half Independence added another touchdown before the Conqs could get on the board again doing so with 8:35 left in the third quarter as Landon Guidry nailed a 34-yard field goal to make it 35-17. The Pirates would finish the game with two more touchdowns and the Conqs fell 47-17.

The Conqs offensively put together 387 yards, but Independence countered with 581 yards of total offense. McKee led the Conqs offense going 19-36 with 173 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards. Fred Eaford caught five passes for 74 yards to lead the Conqs in receiving as eight different Conqs caught a pass. Defensively the Conqs were led by a trio who recorded five tackles each as Dominique Horton, Lenorris Robinson, and Christian Jones each notched five tackles. Conqs had five sacks as a team with Colby Smith, Anthony Quinney, and KobiCrabb each recording a sack, while Roman Johnson and Nico Perofeta each had a half-sack.

Two games remain in the regular season for the Conqs with a matchup against Hutchinson up next at home on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.