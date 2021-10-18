DCCC: Volleyball Splits On the Road Beating Lamar, Falling to Barton

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Back in the win column in sweeping fashion for the Dodge City Community College volleyball team on Monday as the Conquistadors picked up a three-set win over Lamar on the road, but the Conqs followed that up with a tough three set loss to Barton on the road. The Conquistadors traveled for some non-conference action and picked up their 12th win of the season by beating Lamar 25-6, 25-16, 25-19. The win moved the Conqs to 12-6 on the season.

The first set saw the Conqs double up Lamar early at 8-4 and continued to grow the lead throughout the first set going up 15-5 then 19-5 off a pair of Hillary English aces. Conqs went on to win the first set 25-6; the six points by Lamar is the lowest output by an opponent in a set this year against the Conqs.

After Lamar opened the second set working to an 8-3 lead the Conqs battled back to tie it at 13-13 and then swung the lead into their favor and finished the set on an 11-2 run to take it 25-16.

Lamar led early in set three also, but the Conqs tied it at 15-15 and then took the lead on the next point and went on to win the set 25-19 to take the match.

The offensive attack was balanced with three Conqs tallying eight kills on the night, while defensively six Conqs had five or more digs in the match. Antia Vallecas Rodriguez recorded eight kills with 12 digs, while Martyna Kmuk and Hillary English each had eight kills and five digs apiece. Bruna Torres tallied 11 digs and a pair of assists, while Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu posted 24 assists, five digs, four kills, and pair of blocks.

On Wednesday the Conqs battled Barton and were unable to come out on top falling in three sets 29-31, 17-25, 22-25. The loss moved the Conqs to 12-7 on the season and 5-7 in Conference play. Set one was a thriller as both teams made big plays and fended off set point multiple times leading to extra points to decide the set.

The Conqs with a 4-0 run early went up 11-10 and led by as many as four in the first set but Barton would fend off Conq set point twice and then the Conqs fended off Barton set point but the Cougars ultimately finished the first set to take it 31-29.

Conqs again led early in the second set but midway through the set the lead flipped to Barton and the Conqs fell behind after a Cougars late run and Barton won the second set 25-17.

Down 7-3 early in the third set the Conqs fought back to take the lead and was up late until Barton tied the set up at 21-21 and it was the Cougars that closed out the set and match on a 4-1 run.

In the loss, Martyna Kmuk led the Conqs with 14 kills, while both Antia Vallecas Rodriguez and Hillary English each recorded a double-double. Rodriguez finished with 11 kills and 14 digs, while English had 10 kills and 16 digs. Bruna Torres posted 17 digs at her libero position and Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu had 37 assists and eight digs on the night.

The Conqs are back in action at home on Monday, Oct. 18 against Hutchinson at 6:30 p.m. and have four more regular-season contests looming after that with road trips to Cloud County, Otero, and Garden City along with hosting Seward County.