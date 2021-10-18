DCHS: Boys cross country takes 2nd in WAC

Special to the Globe

Dodge City High School

The results for the Dodge City High School boys cross country Western Athletic Conference were:

Varsity Individual

4th Martin Marquez 17:48

6th Mathew Banuelos 17:58

7th David Ultreras 17:58

8th Danny Lamas 18:11

14th Alexis Vaga 19:05

17th Eddie Salinas 19:37

21st Brandon Juarez 19:50

24th Josias Chavez 20:00

27th Alexis Romo 20:11

Varsity Team

1st place — Garden City

2nd place — Dodge City

3rd place — Liberal

4th place — Hays

"It was good to have Martin and David back," said DCHS boys cross country coach Buc Bolmer. "I was proud of the guys and how hard they battled. The team was disappointed, looking forward to regionals."

Junior Varsity Individual

1st George Aguliar 19:20

9th Rony Castro 20:34

10th Alex Vazquez 20:38

11th Isiah Jiminez 20:40

12th Manuel Martinez 20:49

16th Francisco Lopez 21:12

19th Jose Chavez 21:29

20th Gavin Corral 21:31

22nd Ismael Torres 22:00

23rd Angel Vazquez 22:00

24th Nerick Sanchez 22:07

25th Ignacio Pazos 22:09

27th Alejandro Guerra 22:13

31st Xavier Hiemstra 22:49

38th Diego Cervantes 23:22

4t4h Oliver Triana 23:38

43rd Jesus Aguire 23:46

45th Roberto Ibarra 24:42

46th Diego Soto 24:47