DCCC: Men's Soccer Picks Up Sixth Win by Topping Barton

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's soccer team looking to earn a home postseason game knew the matchup against Barton would be a big one and a win over the Cougars would give them the right to host in the first round of Regionals.

The Conquistadors broke through in a tight battle tallying the game's only goal in the second half with just under 20 minutes remaining in the game to earn the 1-0 win.

The win moves the Conqs to 6-5 on the season and 5-4 in KJCCCaction and assures them a second-place finish in the KJCCC West standings. Both teams were limited in their opportunities and that led to the contest remaining scoreless at halftime and for most of the second half until Mayindu Matthieu found Diego Marcelino Olivares on the far side corner of the box and he set a cross across the box to Ryota Ishizuka who would record his first goal of the season.

The Conqs out shot Barton 15-6 in the matchup.

In goal, Marco Galardini helped the Conqs recorded the teams fourth shutout of the season and tallied three saves in the process.

Conqs will be back in action at home on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. with a non-conference contest against Oklahoma Panhandle State University. It will be sophomore recognition day for the Conqs.