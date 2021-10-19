DCCC: Nine Conquistador Men's Golfers Are Ranked in Golfstat NJCAA DI Top 150

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College men's golf team has put together a solid fall season with plenty of great performances and nine Conquistador men's golfers find themselves ranked in the first Golfstat NJCAA Division I Top 150 rankings.

The Conquistadors are led in the rankings by Supakit Seelanagae who ranks 53rd in the first NJCAA DI Golfstatindividual Top 150 rankings. Three more Conqs rank in the Top 80 as Kitsakon Jairak, Woramett Bodhidatta, and George Fricker are ranked 72nd, 78th, and 79th, respectively.

One more Conq checks in ranked in the Top 100 as Evan Lindsey is ranked 99th. Brent Reintjes and Cholnan Nunya both are also ranked for the Conqs coming in at 115th and 127th.

The Conqs are set to host Newman for a scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 22 at Mariah Hills golf course and then will compete at the NJCAA Preview in Odessa, Texas on Nov. 2-4 to wrap up the fall season.