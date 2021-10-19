DCCC: Women's Golf Checks In at No. 3 in Latest Golfstat NJCAA DI Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's golf team has enjoyed a strong fall with some big performances as a team and individually and with only a scrimmage left in the fall the ladies sit at No. 3 in the latest Golfstat NJCAA Division I rankings.

The Conquistadors moved down one spot in the latest NJCAA DI rankings coming in at No. 3 behind only Seminole State-Florida and Daytona State College.

Five schools that the Conqs have competed against in the fall are in the Top 10 including fellow KJCCC school Barton who ranks No. 10.

All eight Conquistador women's golfers are ranked in the Golfstat NJCAA DI individual Top 150 rankings, and all come in ranked in the Top 80 with three golfers in the Top 20.

Leading the charge for the Conqs has been the play of Thitapha Iamtragul who won the tournament at CSU-Pueblo and ranks fifth in the Golfstat individual Top 150 rankings.

Tankia Yadilokwong and Meghan Lindsey check-in ranked No. 14 and No. 18, respectively in the latest Golfstat NJCAA DI individual rankings. Alyssa McMillen, Payton Ginter, and Caelyn Cook rank 40th, 52nd, and 67th in the latest Golfstat rankings, while Lauren Specht and Jaela Albers check-in at 77th and 80th, respectively.

The Conqs are set to scrimmage Newman on Friday, Oct. 22 at Mariah Hills golf course in Dodge City and they will finish off the fall schedule.