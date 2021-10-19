DCCC: Women's Soccer Falls to Barton as Conquistadors Recognize 11 Sophomores

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

In the final home game of the season for the Dodge City Community College, women's soccer honored 11 sophomores before their game against Barton.

The Conquistadors would battle the Barton Cougars tough but ultimately fell 3-0 in the matchup. The loss moves the Conqs to 2-9 on the season. Barton snagged the lead early just a little four minutes into the game finding the back of the net and the game would remain a 1-0 score until the 67th minute when the Cougars posted the second goal of the game. Conqs saw Barton add another goal in the 77th minute to make it 3-0. Outshot 20-7 in the match the Conqs got shots on goal from Sophia Martinez and Maria Macedo in the loss. Vickie Foster recorded nine saves in the loss while Priscilla Gonzales also had a pair of saves.

Two matches remain in the regular season for the Conqs with their next contest set for Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. on the road against Hutchinson.