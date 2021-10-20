DCCC: Chris Woodruff Joins Dodge City Athletic Department as Assistant

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College athletics department continues to fill spots in the athletic department with impactful people and did so recently with the hiring of Chris Woodruff who takes over the Assistant Athletic Director and Compliance Coordinator role.

Woodruff comes to Dodge City by way of Indiana, as he served as Assistant Athletic Director and head baseball coach at NJCAA member school Ancilla College from 2018 to 2021.

During his tenure at Ancilla, he oversaw compliance and eligibility for Ancilla's 16 sports, while also overseeing game day and facility operations and maintenance of on-campus fields.

As a baseball coach at Ancilla, he bolstered the program by growing the roster numbers and helped 20+ players move on to four-year schools during his tenure.

He also helped upgrade the baseball field and facilities, along with fundraising $100,000 for the program that went towards field and equipment improvements. He also served as an assistant baseball coach at Bethel College (now Bethel University) in Indiana from 2017-2018.

"We have been lucky the last couple of years to have a great administrative staff. I think the addition of Chris just extends this trend. He comes to us with a great mix of coaching and administrative duties at Ancilla College. He will continue working on the compliance side and will be a great addition to what we are doing with Conq Athletics," said Athletic Director, Jacob Ripple about the hiring of Woodruff.