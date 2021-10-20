DCCC: CONQ Madness - Meet Your Conquistador Basketball Teams

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Join us on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Student Activity Center on the Dodge City Community College for our CONQMadness event as we preview the upcoming college basketball seasons for your Conquistador women's and men's basketball teams.

The CONQ Madness event is slated for a 7 p.m. start time the night of Oct. 28 and is free and open to the public, as everyone is welcome to attend and meet the Conquistador, basketball teams, before they tipoff their seasons.

The evening will be filled with basketball, plenty of fun, giveaways, and more. The night will feature a performance from the Conquistador Cheer squad to kick things off and then will be followed by a night full of basketball.

Both the women and men will have an intra-squad 10-minute scrimmage on the night, while we will also have select players from the women's and men's compete in a three-point shooting contest and the select men's players will compete in a dunk contest. We will also be giving away an Apple watch and other prizes including some Conq swag with a half-court/free throw shooting contest on the evening.

An opportunity after the event for autographs from the team will be available, also.