DCCC: Conquistador Track & Field Program Bolsters Coaching Staff

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College track and field program is bolstering its coaching ranks with the addition of an assistant coach as Guy Muhammad joins Head Coach, Cole Ballard's coaching staff.

Coach Muhammad comes to Dodge City after serving as an assistant track and field coach at Pima Community College for the past four years and looks to focus on the sprints, hurdles, and jumps.

During his tenure at Pima, he coached six NJCAA All-Americans, 39 national qualifiers, seven school record holders, six conference champions, and two region champions.

In 2016, he coached an athlete to a fifth-place finish in the Outdoor National Championships in the men's 110-meter hurdles while setting a school record.

He also coached a pair of women in 2017 to Top 10 finishes at Nationals in the 400-meter hurdles. Before coaching at Pima, Muhammad spent nine years coaching at the high school level with stops at Canyon State Academy, Tempe high school, and Dobson high school.

While at Canyon State Academy, he won the 1A Division Regional and State Championships in 2006. He's also worked in the track club realm working as a coach for the Phoenix Elite out of Tempe, Arizona, and he also holds his USATF level two coaching certificate in sprints/hurdles/relays. All three of his children have competed collegiately in track and field.

Muhammad earned his bachelor's degree from Arizona State University and his master's degree from the University of Phoenix and on top of his track coaching duties will also serve as an academic advisor in the athletic department giving the Conquistador athletic department another academic advisor to help our student-athletes with their educational path.

Coach Ballard hopes Coach Muhammad can step and lead the sprints, hurdles, and jumps for the Conquistadors and help bring in more athletes for the track program.

"Adding an assistant that specializes in the sprints and hurdles is something that along with bolster our program in terms of performance and numbers. Then being able to fill that position with someone that is experienced, intelligent, and hardworking like Coach Muhammad is a blessing. I believe the progress and improved results on the track side will be immediate with his addition to the staff. I'm excited we have him and someone else doesn't," said Coach Ballard.