DCCC: Men's Basketball Ranked No. 10 in NJCAA DI Preseason Poll

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the second time under head coach Jake Williams, the Dodge City Community College men's basketball team finds themselves in the NJCAA Division I Top 25 rankings, however this time it is to start the season as the Conquistador check in at No. 10 in the preseason poll. The Conqs are joined by one other KJCCC school in the Top 25 as the defending National Champions, Coffeyville ranks No. 7 in the Nation. The top three spots in the preseason rankings went to Salt Lake, Indian Hills, and Florida Southwestern State.

After a 14-9 season this past year and a 12-8 finish in the KJCCC in the first year under Coach Williams the Conqs have a revamped roster full of talent heading into the 2021-22 season.

The Conqs returned a pair of players who suited up for the team last year, while bringing in six NCAA Division I transfers along with a Rookie of the Year in the East Coast Conference at the NCAA Division II level, a trio of JUCO transfers, and some freshman to fill out the roster.

The Conqs are set to open the season at home against Kansas Wesleyan JV on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. While you can meet the team and see them in action before that at our CONQ Madness event on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. as both the women and the men will scrimmage, and we will introduce the teams; the event is free and open to the public.