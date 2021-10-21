DCCC: Volleyball Earns Sweep of Hutchinson For the Season

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After snapping a 23-match losing streak to Hutchinson earlier this year, the Dodge City Community College volleyball team picked up the season sweep over the Blue Dragons with a four-set win at home on Monday.

The sweep of the Blue Dragons is the first since 2010 for the Conquistador program, while it also snaps a three-match Jayhawk Conference losing streak as the Conqs won 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23. With the win, the Conqs improve to 13-7 on the season and 6-7 in the Conference.

After falling behind 3-1 early in the first set the Conqs put together a 5-0 run to take the lead but would see Hutchinson counter and the Blue Dragons grew their lead to as high as six in the first set working their way to a 25-20 first set.

The Conqs responded in a big way opening the second set flying out to a 5-1 lead and then growing that to 12-2 going on to take the second set 25-20 to even the match. In set three The Conqs took control around 10-7 and earn the set 25-19. In the fourth, it was tight to the end as Hutch led 22-18 but the Conqs went on a 3-0 to draw within one and then tied the fourth set at 23-23 and capped the match with the next two points to win the fourth set 25-23.

Without team leader in kills Hillary English, the Conqs got offensive contributions from three gals as Martyna Kmuktallied 14 kills, Antia Vallecas Rodriguez posted 13 kills, and Ozge Tan finished with 11 kills. Both Rodriguez and Tan notched a double-double on the night as they recorded 12 and 11 digs to go along with their double-digit kills.

Antia added two solo blocks and seven block assists. Bruna Torres was an anchor defensively with 24 digs, while Loren Rodriguez added 10 digs, and Aneesa Thompson tallied eight block assists in the middle. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglucontinued to orchestra the Conq offense at the setter position finishing with 40 assists, while adding two kills, four aces, 10 digs, a solo block, block assist.

As a team, the Conqs 15 total blocks was a season-best in a single match. Four games remain in the regular season for the Conqs.