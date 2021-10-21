DCHS: Girls golf finish 9th at state

Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The Dodge City High School girls golf team finished 9th at the State tournament played at the Emporia Golf Course.

Leading the Lady Demons the first day were Ashlyn Armstrong and Tiley Fry with scores of 89 and 94.

They both qualified for the second day of the tournament. The team did not advance to Tuesday.

Other scores were Reanna Bartlett-Konrade 101, Charlee Bitler 113, Riley Kippes 123 and Cassidy Bockelman 134.

On the second day, Ashlyn Armstrong shot a 79, including a double eagle (aka albatross) on hole No. 3. Her score improved her individual position and she finished with the 9th place medal. Tiley Fry also improved her score carding a 92, finishing in 27th place. Coach Jim Mapel said, “Ashlyn and Tiley played well both days. I was so proud of how hard they competed and represented Dodge City High School.”

Team Scores:

1. Blue Valley West-341-337---678

2. Washburn Rural-334-351---685

3. Shawnee Mission East-350-356---706

4. Olathe East-361-360---721

5. Olathe Northwest-360-363---723

6. Olathe West-362-369---731

Missed Day 2 Team Cut

7. Garden City-388

8. Blue Valley-396

9. Dodge City-397

10. Manhattan-401

11. Campus-448

12. Wichita North-454