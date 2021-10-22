DCCC: Five Goals by Velez Leads Scoring Barrage for Men's Soccer in Win Over OPSU JV

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

It was goals aplenty for the Dodge City Community College men's soccer team in their regular-season home finale as they stepped outside the conference and took on Oklahoma Panhandle State University JV.

The Conquistadors tallied nine goals in the contest cruising to the 9-0 win to move to 7-5 on the season.

Christopher Velez paced the Conqs as he recorded five of the team's nine goals in the win including the final four in the match.

Just over three minutes into the contest the Conqs found the back of the net as Teshepiso Mokwatsi netted the first goal of the contest with an assist from Velez. Minutes later Gaetan Francios scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-0 and the lead jumped to 3-0 after Ryota Ishizuka tallied his second goal of the season just 10 minutes into the match.

Velez scored three minutes later to make it 4-0 and then just under 20 minutes into the match Rentaro Miyakawa finished a ball for his first goal of the year giving the Conqs a 5-0 advantage.

Velez with less than five minutes remaining in the first half recorded his second goal with an assist from Christopher Quijanos to make it 6-0 Conqs headed into halftime.

The second half featured three more Velez goals as Jonathan Olivera Emidio, Diego Marcelino Olivares, and Tijani Khelifaoui each recorded an assist.

The Conqs now focus on the regular-season finale against Garden City on the road on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.