DCCC: Volleyball Sweeps Cloud County on Road for Seventh Conference Win

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the third time this season in conference action, the Dodge City Community College volleyball team brought the brooms for a three-set sweep to earn a win and this time it came on the road against Cloud County 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.

The Conquistadors with the win improved to 14-7 on the season and 7-7 in KJCCC action.

The seven conference wins are the most since 2011.

Tight early in the first set the Conqs were able to work to a 10-7 lead and then go up 15-11 leading to a Cloud County timeout. Out of the timeout, the lead would only balloon for the Conqs pushing the lead to seven and taking the first set 25-18.

Set two saw Cloud County hold a 13-10 advantage but the Conqs went on a 6-1 run to push ahead 16-14 and didn't look back going on to take the second set 25-21.

The third set saw the home team hold the early advantage, but the Conqs battled to tie it up at 15-15 and it would remain tight the rest of the set to a 23-23 tie and the Conqs then finished off the night by taking the next two points to win the set 25-23 and take the match.

Martyna Kmuk hit a blistering .517 in the match with 17 kills, while Antia Vallecas Rodriguez finished with another double-double with 12 kills and 20 digs. Ozge Tan added seven kills and 11 digs, while J'Carra Mitchell had six kills and five block assists. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu continued to orchestra the offense for the Conqs finishing with 36 assists while adding a pair of aces, two kills, 11 digs, and four block assists. Bruna Torres finished with 17 digs and added five assists.