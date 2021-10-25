DCCC: Football Falls to Hutchinson in KJCCC Battle

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

It's not an easy week any week in the Jayhawk Conference but this week the Dodge City Community College football had the defending NJCAA National Champions, Hutchinson Blue Dragons come to town.

The Conquistadors fell behind early in the matchup and despite a solid effort were unable to come back as the Conqs fell 49-17 at home to Hutchinson. The loss drops the Conqs to 1-6 on the season and 1-5 in KJCCC play.

Conqs fell behind 28-0 in the first quarter as Hutchinson hit some big plays to orchestrate multiple scoring drives. In the second quarter, the Conqs would settle in and get on the board with 14:42 remaining in the first half as Landon Guidrynailed a 28-yard field goal capping an eight-play drive that covered 64 yards.

The Conqs then got a huge shot of momentum as Willie Gaines busted off an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it 28-10 with 12:49 remaining in the first half.

The game headed into halftime 28-10 with Hutchinson using their strong start to lead the Conqs. Teams trading scoring drives in the third quarter as the Conqs got a nine-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Curtis but the Blue Dragons hit an 81-yard touchdown pass and headed into the fourth quarter the contest was 35-17. Blue Dragons did the rest of the scoring visiting the endzone two more times leading to the 49-17 final score.

In the loss, the Conqs averaged nearly five yards per play amassing 292 total yards, but Hutchinson tallied 468 total yards. The Conqs struggled to convert on third down going just 2-13 but kept the penalties down with just five in the loss, while Hutchinson had 12 penalties for 100 yards.

Offensively it was the rushing attack that led the Conqs as CJ Hall amassed 114 yards on 10 carries, while Curtis added 77 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. In the passing game, the Conqs had just 83 yards but had nine different receivers catch a pass. On special teams, the Conqs saw Corry Wilhoit have another strong punting outing as he averaged 44.6 yards per punt on seven punts, while Gaines averaged 25.8 yards per punt return and had his punt return touchdown.

Defensively the Conqs were led by Anthony Quinney who tallied seven tackles, while Thadius Harris had five tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and Tyquan Hayes chipped in five tackles with one tackle for loss.

The Conqs will wrap up the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 30 with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Highland at home; the game will be live-streamed on CONQTV.