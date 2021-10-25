DCCC: Men's Soccer Secures Home Playoff Game With Win Over GC

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the first time since 2014 the Dodge City Community College, men's soccer team will be opening the postseason at home as they secured a first-round District playoff matchup at home with their regular-season finale 4-0 win on the road at Garden City.

It didn't take long for the Conquistadors to break into the scoring column as Manoel Moraes put Dodge City in the driver's seat just 2:26 into the match scoring the game's first goal.

The contest would remain 1-0 until the 60th minute when the Conqs finally broke through again as Yanis Debbarh pushed one in for a goal on an assist from Bastien Dechamps and just two minutes later Janik Buch added the Conqs third goal of the day.

In the 86th minute, the Conqs tacked on another goal as Dominique Jadusingh found Dechamps for a goal.

Conqs outshot Garden City 23-7 in the matchup and Marco Galardini tallied four saves as he recorded the clean sheet in goal.

The win moves the Conqs to 8-5 on the season and 7-4 in KJCCC action and solidified themselves in second place in the Jayhawk Conference West giving them a home District playoff game to open postseason play.

The Conqs will host Neosho County on Monday, Nov. 1 for the first round of the playoffs.