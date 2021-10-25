DCCC: Women's Soccer Earns Spot in District Playoffs

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's soccer team solidified their spot in the District playoffs as they wrapped up the regular season with a 1-0 double-overtime win over rival Garden City.

Just like the first time around against the Broncbusters the Conquistadors needed double overtime to pick up the win and it was once again Maria Macedo once again delivering the game-winning goal in the 105th minute of the match.

The goal came just two minutes after Vickie Foster kept the game scoreless with perhaps her biggest save of the year as she recorded a save on a penalty kick try from Garden City in the 103rd minute.

For Macedo the goal is her third of the season as the Conqs tallied 11 shots in the match while Garden City had 13 shots. Foster in goal posted the clean sheet finishing with six saves.

The win moves the Conqs to 3-10 on the season and earns them a spot in the District playoffs as they will now play on Sunday, Oct. 31 on the road against Butler.