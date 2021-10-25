DCHS: Girls cross country qualify for state, take regional title

Brian Lenz

Dodge City High School

The Dodge City High School girls cross country team competed in the class 6A regional at Cessna Activities Center in Wichita on Saturday qualifying for state cross country meet for the eighth consecutive year.

The Lady Demons claimed the regional championship with a 2-point victory over Derby High School.

Serenity Larson led the team with her school record sixth individual win of the season. Other members of the team were Ashley Alonso 6th, Alex Gere 9th, Norma Rodriguez 10th, Andrea Yates 15th, Karina Estrada 19th and Daisy Orozco 22nd. Larson, Rodriguez and Orozco will be competing in their 4th state high school cross country meet.

The Western Athletic Conference will be well represented at the state meet as Garden City (6A), Great Bend (5A) and Hays (5A) qualified their teams and Liberal (6A) qualified 3 girls individually for the meet.

Team Results:

1st Dodge City 40

2nd Derby 42

3rd Garden City 67

4th Liberal 92

5th Wichita East 121

Incomplete teams: Campus, Wichita South, Wichita Southeast, Wichita West

Dodge City results:

5 kilometer

1st Serenity Larson 19:27

6th Ashley Alonso 20:56

9th Alex Gere 21:24

10th Norma Rodriguez 21:26

15th Andrea Yates 21:59

19th Karina Estrada 22:40

22nd Daisy Orozco 22:49