Jim Mapel resigns as the Head Coach of DCHS Girls Golf after 25 years

After 25 years as the head coach of the girls’ golf program at Dodge City High School, Jim Mapel is stepping down from his role as head girls golf coach.

“I would like to thank Coach Clark, the administration, and all of our players the past 25 years for making this experience special for me," said Mapel. "I have always had a passion for both the game of golf and Dodge City High School.”

Mapel will remain on staff as the head boys golf coach and Social Studies teacher at DCHS.

Coach Mapel has served as a coach at Dodge City High School since 1987. Coach Mapel was hired by the legendary J.C. Riekenberg in 1997 to guide the girls golf program after Riekenberg had hired him four years previously to be the head boys coach.

Coach Mapel served as a cross country coach prior to taking over the girls program at DCHS.

He took over the program from his high school head coach John Chebultz and promptly won the conference title in his first season. He guided the Lady Demons to a total of 5 WAC Championships (1997, 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2008) over his 25 years as the head coach. During his tenure, his girls’ golf teams qualified for the KSHSAA State Tournament as a team or individually in all 25 seasons.

Coach Mapel’s tenure with the girls program was highlighted by the 2001 6A-5A State Championship, as well as finishing as the 2002 6-5A State Runner-up. The following year Mapel coached the individual champion as well - Tara Goedeken.

Most recently, Coach Mapel has coached back-to-back Regional Championship teams.

This past season, his team qualified for the 6A State Tournament and had a Top 10 finish from Ashlyn Armstrong (9th). The search for a new girls head coach will begin immediately.

The DCHS Athletic Department will place a priority on hiring a certified teacher who has the necessary expertise and experience to lead the Lady Demon golf program.

“The DCHS Athletic Department appreciates everything Coach Mapel has done for female golfers over the past 25 years," said DCHS activities director Shawn Steiner. "He will leave a lasting impact on the game of golf at DCHS and across the state. Jim serves on the Kansas Golf Coaches Advisory Board (which was instrumental in changing the format of the State Tournament to a two-day tournament), as well as his involvement in Kansas Junior Golf Association. We appreciate his time, effort, and dedication to the student-athletes while leading the DCHS Girls golf program."