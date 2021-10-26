DCCC: Volleyball Cruises Past Otero On the Road

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Stepping out on the road in non-conference action the Dodge City Community College volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over Otero to pick up their 15th win of the season.

The Conquistadors earned the 3-0 win by posting sets of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-14 to top Otero and improve to 15-7 on the season. The three-set sweep is the sixth 3-0 win on the season for the Conqs and also gives them a stretch of winning nine straight sets over the past three matches.

After going back and forth early in the first set the Conqs put together a 5-0 run to take a 13-8 lead and the Rattlers of Otero called a timeout. Otero pushed back but the Conqs never relinquished the lead and expanded it late to take the first set 25-18. Set two the Conqs saw their lead only be as many as three until putting the finishing touches on the set to take it 25-20. A 7-0 run early in the third set gave the Conqs control and they cruised to the 25-14 third set win and took the match.

Hillary English returned to the lineup for the Conqs and posted 15 kills to lead the team while adding seven digs. Bruna Torres once again anchored the defense with 18 digs, while Antia Vallecas Rodriguez finished with 12 digs and seven kills. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu had a double-double with 29 assists and 11 digs, while also recording five kills. J'Carra Mitchell was strong in the middle finishing with four solo blocks and three block assists, along with four kills.