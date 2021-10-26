DCHS: Boys cross country claim regional runner-up

Special to the Globe

Results for the Dodge City High School boys cross country regionals are as follows:

Individual

7th Danny Lamas 17:16

10th Mathew Banuelos 17:31

12th David Ultreras 17:36

14th Martin Marquez 17:46

18th Josias Chavez 18:06

24th Brandon Juarez 18:36

26th Alexis Vega 18:38

Team

1st Garden City 54

2nd Dodge City 56

3rd Campus 72

4th Wichita East 89

5th Derby 93

6th Liberal 132

7th Wichita West 218

"The team proved that they wanted to get to state, and they did it with a solid performance at regionals," head coach Buc Bolmer said. "I am excited to see what they do at state because they are still getting better each week. This will be a good week to round out a good season."