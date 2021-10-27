DCCC: Men's Basketball Eager to Tip-off Season

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

When the Dodge City Community College men's basketball team takes the court at the start of November they will do so with a plethora of talent and will look to make noise in the Jayhawk Conference.

Head coach Jake Williams in his second year, has retooled the Conquistador roster with two returners, along with six NCAA Division I transfers, an NCAA DII transfer, three JUCO transfers, and an incoming freshman.

The Conqs set up to be a roster full of versatile players with length and play-making ability in several ways. Heading into the 2021-22 season the Conqs have been tabbed as preseason No. 10 in the nation in NJCAA Division I and were selected to finish second in the Conference in the preseason KJCCC poll.

Under coach Williams, the Conqs finished 14-9 last year and third in the KJCCC West with a 12-8 Conference record. Oumar Koureissi is one of two returners for the Conqs as he played in 18 games last year averaging 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while Dylan Gory also returns after playing in eight games last year averaging 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Koureissi gives the Conqs a versatile three-level scorer and long defender, while Gory has a huge upside and gives the team a shot-blocking presence along with a rim runner. Six guys come to Dodge City from NCAA DI schools looking to put together a strong season to find their way back to the DI level.

In the backcourt the quartet of Kalen Williams, Themus Fulks, Jonathan Breeland, and Jordan Love come to Dodge City after playing at New Mexico State, South Carolina State, North Alabama, and Southeast Missouri State last year. Williams returns to the junior college level as he played at Western Nebraska before transferring to New Mexico State last year suiting up in 17 games for the Aggies.

At Western Nebraska, Williams averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game and gives the Conqs a playmaker that can facilitate the offense, while also being a scoring threat and good defender. Fulks in 17 games at South Carolina State averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last year and brings a quick pace to the floor that has a knack for crafty moves, along with shooting the three at a high clip. Breeland returns to the Jayhawk Conference after a year at North Alabama where he played in 18 games averaging 2.9 points per game.

Before North Alabama, Breeland played at Neosho County where he averaged 13.6 points 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game and earned honorable mention All-KJCCC honors. He brings toughness and physical style of play to the Conqs lineup while being a great rebounder and three-level scorer. Love suited up in 20 games for SEMO last season and averaged six points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He gives the Conqs another athletic, long, and versatile athlete that can defend and knock down shots. Mykell Robinson and Nick Pringle also come to Dodge City after stints at DI programs.

Robinson who transfers from North Texas is a versatile wing player that has a high basketball IQ and finds ways to make plays and will give the Conqs another three-level scorer that can defend any position on the floor.

While Pringle comes over from Wofford wherein played in 15 games averaging two points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Pringle has plenty of potential to continue to improve and looks to use his high motor to make plays in the post and at the rim for the Conqs at the forward spot.

Kerwin Prince comes from the east coast to Dodge City after a strong freshman campaign at an NCAA DII program in Mercy College (NY) where he averaged a double-double with 19.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game and was Rookie of the Year in the East Coast Conference.

Prince is another high-motor athlete that can defend all five spots for the Conqs and knows how to create offensive opportunities.

Three more athletes transfer to Dodge City all from the JUCO level including two more that have Jayhawk Conference experience.

Keandre Bowles returns to the KJCCC after spending last year at Georgia Highlands College where he averaged 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, while he was at Barton before that for a season where he put up 12.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Bowles has a knack for making plays and scoring in several ways. Jordan Mitchell joins the Conqs after spending last season at Hutchinson and is another long, athletic, and versatile combo player that can stretch the floor for the Conqs.

Kharai Rogers transfers to Dodge City from Florida Southwestern State College where in 21 games he averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game and gives the Conqs another guy with length and versatility and has sharpshooting capabilities from deep.

The Conqs also bring in a pair of true freshmen in BJ Freeman and Jacquez Schuler. Freeman will be a strong presence in the post and will be a versatile defender with a high-motor that can be physical and score from all three levels. While Schuler is a looming presence at the rim that can use his size in multiple ways and is a great passer.

As the season looms closer the Conqs are garnering attention all around as several of the guys have already snagged DI offers.

The Conqs are set to open the season on Monday, Nov. 1 at home against Kansas Wesleyan JV at 7 p.m.