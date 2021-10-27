DCCC: Men's Cross Country Finishes Fourth at Raven Challenge

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

In the final regular-season competition before Regionals the Dodge City Community College men's cross country team competed in the Raven Challenge in Atchison, Kansas hosted by Benedictine College.

The men would work their way to a fourth-place team finish with an average time of 28:12 on the day.

Pacing the Conquistadors was the performance of Luis Casallas who raced to a seventh-place finish behind a time of 27:14.68. Three more Conqs notched Top 20 finishes on the day as the race featured 70 runners. Montel Love had the second-best time for the Conqs placing 13th with a time of 28:00.61, while Erik Zamora finished 18th behind a time of 28:15.84 and Delfino Juarez finished 20th with a time of 28:19.32. Finishing out the Conqs team score was Eduardo Hernandez and Shade Woodard who placed 31st (29:12.19) and 36th (29:27.26), respectively. Alex Chavez finished just behind his teammate Woodard placing 37th (29:41.14), while Eric Frances placed 48th (30:43.87), and Oziel Martinez (32:21.64) place 56th.

Next up for the Conqs are the Region VI Championships which will take place at Colby on Saturday, Oct. 30 that morning.