DCCC: Women's Basketball Set to Tip-off the Season With New Coach, New Roster

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

It will be an entirely new look on the sideline for the Dodge City Community College women's basketball team as the team will be led by new Head Coach, Landon Steele, and will feature an entirely new roster.

Kansas native, Steele comes to Dodge City eager to help the lady Conquistadors program compete to be a top-level team in the Jayhawk Conference. Steele takes over at Dodge City after two years at Otero Junior College which included a 25-6 record in his first season and a 19-4 mark last year including a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament where they beat KJCCC school, Butler.

The Conqs last year as a program posted a 6-17 record and enter the 2021-21 season selected to finish eighth in the Conference in the preseason KJCCC poll. Steele has a strong core to build upon at Dodge City as he brings over six players from Otero to now suit up for the Conquistadors.

Five of the six players in 18 or more games for Otero last season on their national tournament team.

In the backcourt, the Conqs will see Krystina Hagood and Jada Burton step in after solid campaigns at Otero last year. Hagood averaged 10.5 points, three rebounds, one assist, and 1.2 steals per game and gives the Conqs a playmaker that can do a bit of everything and a strong outside shooting presence shooting 32.7% from three-point range last year.

Burton like Hagood started in 22 of Otero's 23 games last year and filled the stat sheet all-around averaging 8.9 points, four rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. Both Destinee Paulk and Jenna Rose Mafua both look to factor into the equation for the Conqs and come over from Otero after averaging 3.2 points and three rebounds per game for Paulk and 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for Mafua.

Alexis Dixon also comes to Dodge City from Otero and looks to help lead the front court with her experience in Coach Steele's system. Dixon played in 18 games at Otero averaging 1.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Aujanae Latimer gives the Conqs another wing player with experience under Coach Steele as she also transfers from Otero. The Conqs add one more transfer to the fold for this season as Teona Pop Stojanova joins Dodge City from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and will look to factor into the equation in the post for the Conqs.

The Macedonia native, Stojanova brings a solid presence in the post scoring at the rim and a great rebounding presence.

The incoming freshman class looks to jump into the mix for the Conqs and factor into the equation for Coach Steele in his first season. Georgia Gray and Bree Stephens come to Dodge City from Australia, while Amanda Sene De Cruz and Blanche Mampuya both also help give the Conqs more international flavor to the rosters.

Gray gives the Conqs some solid size and brings toughness and a great work ethic with high energy, while Stephens is versatile and looks to impact the Conqs with her scoring and rebounding.

Both Mampuya and Sene De Cruz each look to work into the mix at guard and the wing, respectively.

Samantha Koeberer gives the Conqs nice versatility and length at the guard spot and can stretch the defense. While Cailynn Dilosa comes in from Indiana where she averaged 11.1 points per game in high school and looks to help orchestra the offense for Conqs and play a role in the backcourt. Andi Salgado who helped Gruver high school in Texas win their first state title last year looks to add depth to the wing spot for the Conqs and looks to bring another solid presence to the floor. Conqs look to take steps forward as a program with their revamped roster and coaching staff. The season tips off for the Conqs on the road as they are set for action against Western Oklahoma State College on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.