DCCC: Women's Cross Country Takes Second at Raven Challenge Behind First Place Finish for Edith Valdez

Mike Smith
DCCC Sports Information Director
Dodge City CC women's cross country runners, Edith Valdez, Karol Padilla-Cardeno, and Cynthia Delapaz (left to right) finish first, third, and sixth at the Raven Challenge in Atchison to lead the Conquistadors to a second place team finish.

In the final regular-season competition before Regionals the Dodge City Community College women's cross country competed in the Raven Challenge in Atchison, Kansas hosted by Benedictine College.

The women posted another second-place team finish as they finished with an average time of 20:04 on the day.

The Conquistador ladies have finished third or second as a team in every meet they have competed in this season. The Conqs were led by a trio of sub-20-minute performances which lead to Top six finishes by all three ladies, including an overall meet victory by Edith Valdez. Valdez posted a time of 19:13.81 on her way to winning the Raven Challenge beating the second-place runner by nearly 10 seconds. Karol Padilla-Cardeno with a time of 19:37.75 earned third place, while Cynthia Delapaz finished with a time of 19:46.14 to earn a sixth-place finish. Four more Conqs would register Top 25 finishes out of 60-plus runners that competed. Miranda Hernandez, Yessenia Ornelas, Denise Dominguez, and Yosverani Solis finished 22nd (20:51.2), 23rd (20:53), 24th (21:03.38), and 25th (21:09.95), respectively.

Also in action for the Conqs was Sara White who finished 30th (21:30.97), Ruby Rojo who placed 38th (22:20.38), and Leiyah Light (22:39.93).

Next up for the Conqs are the Region VI Championships which will take place at Colby on Saturday, Oct. 30 that morning.