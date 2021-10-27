DCCC: Women's Cross Country Takes Second at Raven Challenge Behind First Place Finish for Edith Valdez

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

In the final regular-season competition before Regionals the Dodge City Community College women's cross country competed in the Raven Challenge in Atchison, Kansas hosted by Benedictine College.

The women posted another second-place team finish as they finished with an average time of 20:04 on the day.

The Conquistador ladies have finished third or second as a team in every meet they have competed in this season. The Conqs were led by a trio of sub-20-minute performances which lead to Top six finishes by all three ladies, including an overall meet victory by Edith Valdez. Valdez posted a time of 19:13.81 on her way to winning the Raven Challenge beating the second-place runner by nearly 10 seconds. Karol Padilla-Cardeno with a time of 19:37.75 earned third place, while Cynthia Delapaz finished with a time of 19:46.14 to earn a sixth-place finish. Four more Conqs would register Top 25 finishes out of 60-plus runners that competed. Miranda Hernandez, Yessenia Ornelas, Denise Dominguez, and Yosverani Solis finished 22nd (20:51.2), 23rd (20:53), 24th (21:03.38), and 25th (21:09.95), respectively.

Also in action for the Conqs was Sara White who finished 30th (21:30.97), Ruby Rojo who placed 38th (22:20.38), and Leiyah Light (22:39.93).

Next up for the Conqs are the Region VI Championships which will take place at Colby on Saturday, Oct. 30 that morning.