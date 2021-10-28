DCCC: Men's Basketball Ranked No. 7 in JUCO Advocate Preseason NJCAA Media Poll

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The preseason attention continues to roll in for the Dodge City Community College men's basketball team as they find themselves ranked No. 7 in the first JUCO Advocate NJCAA Men's Basketball media poll.

The Conquistadors are the highest-ranked Jayhawk Conference team in the preseason JUCO Advocate rankings as Coffeyville and Butler are the only other KJCCC teams in the poll coming in at No. 14 and No. 25, respectively, while Hutchinson is receiving votes.

The top spot in the poll belongs to Salt Lake, while John A. Logan, Florida-Southwestern, Indian Hills, and South Plains round of the Top five.

JUCO Advocate extensively covers junior college basketball and will release a weekly media poll throughout the season. The Conqs are coming off a 14-9 season last year under second-year Head Coach, Jake Williams but head into the 2021-22 season with a loaded roster full of talent from top to bottom.

Two players return from last year's team, while six guys come to Dodge City from NCAA Division I programs, along with an NCAA Division II transfer, two JUCO transfers, and a pair of true freshmen.

The Conqs will open the season on Monday, Nov. 1 at home against Kansas Wesleyan JV at 7 p.m.