DCCC: Men's Golf Has Seven Golfers Ranked in Latest Golfstat Top 150 Individual Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

As the NJCAA Preview looms for the Dodge City Community College men's golf team to cap their fall season the team has seven individual golfers ranked in the latest NJCAA Top 150 Golfstat rankings.

The top ranking for the Conquistador men's golfers belongs to Supakit Seelanagae who sits at 58th in the rankings. Three more Conqs find themselves in the Top 85 as Woramett Bodhidatta ranks 70th, George Fricker ranks 73rd, and Kitsakon Jairak ranks 84th. Three more Conqs find themselves in the rankings as Evan Lindsey, Brent Reintjes, and Cholnan Nunya rank 97th, 108th, and 127th, respectively.

The Conqs are set to compete at the NJCAA Preview in Odessa, Texas in early November to cap the fall season.