DCCC: Volleyball Secures First Home Playoff Game Since 2010 With Win Over Garden City

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the first time since 2010, the Dodge City Community College volleyball team will host a home playoff game after finishing fourth in the KJCCC West behind a four-set road win in the season finale at Garden City.

Needing a win in the regular-season finale to secure a home playoff match the Conquistadors got just that against Garden City beating the Broncbusters 25-16, 20-25, 25-13, 25-18. The win moved the Conqs to 16-8 overall on the season and 8-8 in KJCCC play. Their eight conference wins are the most since 2010 and the win also gave them a five-game win streak which is the longest since 2017 for the program. After a tight start to the night to open the first set the Conqs put together a 5-0 run and went up 11-6 leading to a Broncbuster timeout. Garden City was not able to overcome that deficit as the Conqs controlled the first set taking it 25-16.

Set two saw Garden City take their first lead of the night and once the Broncbusters led 11-10 they did not give the lead back taking the second set 25-20. Conqs responded by opening the third set on a 5-0 run and worked to a double-figure lead dominating the third set for a 25-13 third set win.

In the fourth set, it remained tight until the Conqs went up 12-11 on a Martyna Kmuk kill and the Conqs proceeded to put together a run and cap the set 25-18, and take the match. Kmuk led the offensive attack for the Conqs as she hit a blistering .655 on the evening with 19 kills and no errors while adding seven digs, a solo block, and five block assists.

Antia Rodriguez had her ninth double-double of the season with 12 kills and 15 digs, while Hillary English posted 12 kills and nine digs. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu recorder her 12th 40+ assist match of her career as she tallied 44 assists while adding two kills, three aces, five digs, and two block assists.

Bruna Torres was stout defensively for the Conqs finishing with 24 digs, while Loren Rodriguez added eight digs and three aces on the night.

The win caps the regular season for the Conqs who will now host Colby in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Region VI Plains District playoffs on Wednesday, Nov. 3.