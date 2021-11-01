DCCC: Women's Golf Ranked Third in Latest NJCAA Golfstat Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

It was a strong fall season for the Dodge City Community College women's golf team and the lady Conquistadors continue to find themselves in the Golfstat NJCAA Top 10 team rankings as they are ranked third.

The Conqs competed against several of the teams ranked in the Top 10 this fall and bested them in tournament action. Seminole State-Florida and Daytona State College are the only teams ahead of the Conqs as they are ranked first and second, respectively.

Individually eight Conqs find themselves ranked in the NJCAA Top 150 Golfstat rankings which are measured on adjusted scoring average. Thitapha Iamtragul leads the way in the rankings coming in at eighth, while Tanika Yadilokwong sits at 13th in the rankings and Meghan Lindsey finds herself ranked 17th.

Three more Conqs are in the Top 70 as Alyssa McMillen ranks 40th, while Payton Ginter is ranked 56th and Caelyn Cook sits at 69th in the rankings. Jaela Albers and Lauren Specht are ranked 82nd and 83rd, respectively.

The Conqs are done with the fall season and are now turning their attention the spring season of competition.