DCHS: Girls cross country close out season at state

Brian Lenz

Dodge City High School

The Dodge City High School girls cross country team finished their season finishing 11th at the KSHSAA class 6A state meet held at 4 Mile Creek outside of Augusta. Serenity Larson earned 2nd team all-state honors by finishing 11th in the 5 kilometer race with a school record time of 18:51. The rest of the Lady Demon finishes were Norma Rodriguez 68th 21:10, Ashley Alonso 73rd 21:24, Alex Gere 75th 21:31; Andrea Yates 83rd 21:42, Karina Estrada 93rd 22:14 and Daisy Orozco 99th 22:58.

This was the final high school cross country race for Larson, Rodriguez, Estrada and Orozco. The team will return Alonso, Gere and Yates next season.

Team Scores

1st Olathe West 52

2nd Olathe North 68

3rd Blue Valley NW 106

4th Washburn Rural 115

5th Manhattan 154

6th Lawrence Free State 158

7th SM North 198

8th SM East 203

9th SM South 210

10th Derby 244

11th Dodge City 250

12th Garden City 296