DCHS: Girls cross country close out season at state
The Dodge City High School girls cross country team finished their season finishing 11th at the KSHSAA class 6A state meet held at 4 Mile Creek outside of Augusta. Serenity Larson earned 2nd team all-state honors by finishing 11th in the 5 kilometer race with a school record time of 18:51. The rest of the Lady Demon finishes were Norma Rodriguez 68th 21:10, Ashley Alonso 73rd 21:24, Alex Gere 75th 21:31; Andrea Yates 83rd 21:42, Karina Estrada 93rd 22:14 and Daisy Orozco 99th 22:58.
This was the final high school cross country race for Larson, Rodriguez, Estrada and Orozco. The team will return Alonso, Gere and Yates next season.
Team Scores
1st Olathe West 52
2nd Olathe North 68
3rd Blue Valley NW 106
4th Washburn Rural 115
5th Manhattan 154
6th Lawrence Free State 158
7th SM North 198
8th SM East 203
9th SM South 210
10th Derby 244
11th Dodge City 250
12th Garden City 296