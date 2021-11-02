DCCC: Football Caps Regular-Season With Win Over Highland

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Saturday marked the regular-season finale for the Dodge City Community College football and the Conquistadors were able to make the plays to secure a 27-21 win over Highland.

The contest was a battle throughout the matchup but the Conqs were able to best the Scotties of Highland securing the victory in the fourth quarter with some clutch plays.

Highland struck first after finding a gap in the Conq defense hitting a 32-yard touchdown pass to lift the Scotties to a 7-0 lead. The Conqs answered with a four-play drive covering 35-yards after a 42-yard kickoff return by Cameron Faison gave the Conqs a short field. Conqs capped the scoring drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Rashad McKee to Fred Eaford; the extra point was blocked so it was 7-6 Highland. Conqs swung the lead their way on an 18-yard run by McKee with 5:06 left in the first quarter making it 13-7.

After an interception by Anthony Shaffer, the Conqs visited the endzone two plays later as McKee hit Eaford for another touchdown to make it 20-7. Just before the end of the first half Highland put together a 12-play drive covering 67-yards and scored a rushing touchdown to make it 20-14 entering halftime.

The lead grew to 27-14 for the Conqs in the third quarter as the Conqs covered 91-yards on nine plays to see CJ Ward run for a two-yard touchdown.

Highland countered on the next drive with a rushing touchdown making it a one-score game at 27-21.

In the fourth quarter, the Dodge City special teams and defense helped secure the win for the Conqs as Highland lined up for a 29-yard field goal and Thadius Harris broke through the line to block the attempt.

Conqs ended another the last Scottie drive of the contest on a fourth and 10 play that was intercepted by Tai Lologo. Offensively the Conqs saw McKee toss for 125 yards on 14-23 passing with two touchdowns as Eaford was his top target catching three passes for two touchdowns. Defensively Christian Jones finished with 10 tackles and an interception, while Jaqori Williams added seven tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and forced fumble. Nico Perofeta and Bobbie Britton each chipped in six tackles, as Shaffer and Lologo each had interceptions and Lenorris Robinson recovered a fumble.

Lologo added a sack on the day, while Jontrell Steward had a sack, also. The Conqs with the win moved to 2-6 on the season and 2-5 in KJCCC play finishing sixth in the Jayhawk Conference.

Conqs also learned they will travel to El Dorado to play Butler for the first round of the KJCCC playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.; the matchup is set as Butler beat Garden City on Saturday to finish third in the KJCCC.