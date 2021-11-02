DCCC: Men's Cross Country Finishes Seventh at Region VI Championships

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Off and running the Dodge City Community College men's cross country was as they competed at the NJCAA Region VI Championships in Colby on Saturday.

The Conquistadors finished seventh as a team out of 12 KJCCC schools fielding teams. Colby, Cowley, and Northwest Kansas Tech finished first, second, and third, respectively. Leading the way for the Conqs was Luis Casallas who with a time of 27:34.62 finished 32nd, while his teammate Delfino Juarez was right behind him finishing 33rd behind a time of 27:36.51.

The trio of Erik Zamora, Montel Love, and Eduardo Hernandez rounded out the Conqs team score on the day as they finished 44th (28:11.52), 55th (28:49.32), and 60th (29:23.07). Four more Conqs were in action as Alex Chaves placed 63rd (29:47.20), while Shade Woodard, Eric Frances, and Oziel Martinez finished 67th (30:03.89), 86th (32:41.57), and 90th (33:22.49).

The Conqs now turn their attention to the final meet of the year as they will travel to Richmond, Virginia to compete in the NJCAA National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Pole Green Park.