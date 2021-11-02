DCCC: Women's Cross Country Has Best Finish Since 2014 Placing Second at Region VI Championships

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's cross country team has put forth top-notch performances consistently throughout the season and on Saturday at the NJCAA Region VI Championships in Colby it was no different for the Conquistadors.

The Conqs raced to a second-place team performance finishing only 11 points behind Cloud County who won the Region title. Conqs finished 23 points ahead of the third-place team, Cowley.

Leading the charge for the Conqs were a pair of Top 10 finishes as Karol Padilla-Cardeno and Edith Valdez placed seventh and eighth, respectively with times of 19:45.95 and 19:50.91. While the Conqs had all runners finish in the Top 40 on the day out of 90 runners. Cynthia Delapaz finished just outside of the Top 10 as she placed 11th with a time of 20:10.74, while Denise Dominguez raced to a time of 20:49.34 to finish 18th. Miranda Hernandez, Yosverani Solis, and Yessenia Ornelas notched 22nd (21:11.62), 24th (21:16.64), and 29th (21:36.34) place for the Conqs.

Also in action for the Conqs were Sara White, Ruby Rojo, and Leiyah Light who placed 30th (21:42.22), 35th (22:25.32), and 39th (22:40.58).

The Conqs now turn their attention to the final meet of the year as they will travel to Richmond, Virginia to compete in the NJCAA National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Pole Green Park.