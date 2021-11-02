DCCC: Women's Soccer Concludes Season With Loss to No. 13 Butler in First Round of District Playoffs

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's soccer team gave No. 13 Butler a tough battle in the first round of the district playoffs but the Conquistadors still saw their season come to an end with a 4-0 loss to the Grizzlies.

Conqs were able to keep the Grizzlies off the board for the first 15 minutes of the match but the Grizzles took the 1-0 advantage in the 16th minute when Butler was awarded a penalty kick opportunity.

The Grizzles netted the penalty kick to lead 1-0 but the Conqs hunkered down defensively the rest of the first half and head into halftime trailing just 1-0.

In the second half, the Conqs saw Butler make it a 2-0 in the 55th minute of the contest and then Grizzles tacked on another in the 58th minute pushing the match to a 3-0 score. Butler added another goal in the 85th minute for the final 4-0 score.

Conqs were able to just get off three shots in the match as Maria Macedo, Yardley Polson and Sophia Martinez each tallied a shot, while the Conqs also had a pair of corner kicks. In the loss, Vickie Foster recorded seven saves in goal.

The season wraps up for the Conqs in year one under head coach Javier Holguin, as the team finished the year 3-11.