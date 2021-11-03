DCCC: Men’s Basketball Cruises Past Kansas Wesleyan JV in Season Opener

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The tenth-ranked Dodge City Community College men’s basketball team cruised past Kansas Wesleyan JV to open the 2021-22 season picking up the 118-64 win.

The Conquistadors wasted no time establishing control in the contest against the Coyotes as the game was tied at 4-4 and the Conqs then went on a 12-0 run to take a double-digit lead that would continue to grow. Conqs would put together several other runs and head into halftime up 58-27 after shooting 55.8% from the floor in the first half as a team with 12 assists on 24 made field goals.

The second half was much more of what was on display in the first half as the Conqs continued to be efficient and cruise along working the lead north of 40 points and ultimately surpassing the century mark on the way to leading up 50+ points. Conqs again shot better than 50% in the second half (53.5%) from the floor pushing themselves to a 118-64 win.

In the game, the Conqs shot 54.7% from the floor and went 11-25 from three-point range while going 13-14 from the free-throw line. Conqs won the rebounding battle 52-27, while also holding Kansas Wesleyan JV to just 28.6% shooting.

Individually all 11 players that saw action for the Conqs scored three or more points in the win as Mykell Robinson led the charge with 21 points on 8-13 shooting adding seven rebounds.

Kalen Williams helped orchestra the offense and finished with 20 points with six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Themus Fulks added 16 points and six assists, while BJ Freeman in his college debut scored 13 points and Kerwin Prince added double figures with 10 points. Nick Pringle crashed the boards for 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

The Conqs are back in action on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6 as they are set to travel to Roswell, New Mexico, to face Frank Phillips and New Mexico Military Institute.