DCCC: Men’s Golfer, Supakit Seelanagae Set to Compete at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship After Earning an Invitation

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College men’s golfer, Supakit Seelanagae is set to compete in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Nov. 3-6.

Seelanagae was extended an invitation to the event that features the top-ranked amateurs from the 42 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation affiliated countries and Supakit will represent his home country of Thailand.

He will compete against a field of mostly NCAA Division I top ranked amateur golfers from other Asia-Pacific countries, as Supakit will be the only JUCO golfer in the event and is the first golfer under Conquistador head coach, Chris Robinson to have qualified for the event.

The tournament will be played at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on the championship course in Dubai and will be four rounds of stroke play.

Seelanagae has helped the Conquistador golf team put together some strong performances this fall and is currently the highest ranked Dodge City men’s golf in the Golfstat NJCAA Top 150 rankings as he ranks 58th.

“I’m excited to compete against the best amateurs. I feel lucky to be able to represent my country and play at a great golf course in a country I’ve never been to,” said Seelanagae about the opportunity to play at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

While the Seelanagae competes at the Asia-Pacific Amateur his teammates will wrap up the fall season for the Conqs as they will compete at the NJCAA Preview in Odessa, Texas on Nov. 4-5.