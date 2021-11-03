DCCC: Men’s Soccer Sees Season Come to End With First Round Playoff Loss to Neosho County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the third time in the last four years, the Dodge City Community College men’s soccer team faced off against Neosho County in the opening round of the district playoffs however this time it was at home marking the first home playoff game for the program since 2014.

While the Conquistadors were able to strike first in the contest it was Neosho finding a way to get a pair of goals and earn the upset up 2-1 over the Conqs to cap the season at an 8-6 record for the Conquistadors.

Conqs got on the board in the 14th minute of the match as Ramon Somolinos netted his second goal of the season on a nice cross from Christopher Quijanos. The lead held up until the 36th minute when Neosho County was awarded a penalty kick and the Panthers tied the match at 1-1.

In the second half, a free kick from around 40-yards outside the box was sent just inside the box by Neosho County and they were able to get a head on it and push in their second goal.

In the loss, the Conqs outshot Neosho County 20-14 and had eight corner opportunities, while 10 different guys had a shot opportunity in the contest. The matchup was also marred by the yellow card as the game featured 16 of them.

The Conqs wrap up the season with a winning record at 8-6 marking the fourth time out of the last five seasons the program has finished with a winning record.