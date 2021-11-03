DCHS: Boys cross country close out season at state
DCHS Publications
Special to the Globe
Results of the Dodge City High School boys cross country state meet:
Individual Results
17:07.90 SB Danny Lamas 48th
17:09.00 SB David Ultreras 50th
17:19.60 SB Matthew Banuelos 57th
17:22.30 Martin Marquez 59th
18:07.20 Brandon Juarez 89th
18:09.00 Josias Chavez 90th
18:33.80 SB Alex Alexis) Vega 96th
Team Results
1 Olathe South High School 70
2 Manhattan High School 100
3 Olathe East High School
4 Lawrence Free State High School 121
5 Gardner-Edgerton High School 132
6 Shawnee Mission East High School 136
7 Shawnee Mission North 154
8 Washburn Rural High School 187
9 Shawnee Mission South 200
10 Garden City High School 212
11 Dodge City High School 234
12 Campus High School 269