DCHS: Boys cross country close out season at state

DCHS Publications
Special to the Globe

Results of the Dodge City High School boys cross country state meet:

Individual Results

17:07.90 SB Danny Lamas 48th

17:09.00 SB David Ultreras 50th

17:19.60 SB Matthew Banuelos 57th

17:22.30 Martin Marquez 59th

18:07.20 Brandon Juarez 89th

18:09.00 Josias Chavez 90th

18:33.80 SB Alex Alexis) Vega 96th

Team Results

1 Olathe South High School 70

2 Manhattan High School 100

3 Olathe East High School

4 Lawrence Free State High School 121

5 Gardner-Edgerton High School 132

6 Shawnee Mission East High School 136

7 Shawnee Mission North 154

8 Washburn Rural High School 187

9 Shawnee Mission South 200

10 Garden City High School 212

11 Dodge City High School 234

12 Campus High School 269