DCCC: Men's Cross Country Ranked No. 22 in Latest USTFCCCA NJCAA DI Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

As the NJCAA National Championship meet looms the Dodge City Community College men's cross country team continues to prepare for the meet and will enter the race ranked 22nd in the latest USTFCCCA NJCAA Division I rankings.

The Conquistadors are one of seven KJCCC schools in the latest USTFCCCA rankings as Colby, Northwest Kansas Tech, Cloud County, Garden City, Fort Scott, and Hutchinson are ranked third, fifth, seventh, 10th, 15th, and 21st.

Iowa Central continues to hold the top spot in the rankings. Conqs finished seventh most recently at the Region VI Championships in Colby with the top five men all earning Top 60 finishes at the meet. Leading the way was Luis Casallas and Delfino Juarez who finished 32ndand 33rd, respectively at Regionals.

The Conqs are set to make the trip to Richmond, Virginia for the NJCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Pole Green Park.