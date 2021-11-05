DCCC: Volleyball Closes Out Season With Tough Loss in Five-Set Battle Versus Colby

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Year two under the guidance of Head Coach Jordan Bruere saw plenty of success for the Dodge City Community College volleyball team including hosting the program's first home playoff game since 2010 on Wednesday facing off with Colby.

It was a battle down to the final points in the fifth set and the Conquistadors would see their season come to an end falling 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 14-16.

Conqs worked to the early lead in the first set but Colby pushed back and tied the match at 18-18 and then 20-20. The Trojans took their first lead of the set at 21-20 and ultimately Colby won the set 25-21. Set two saw Colby take the early lead but the Conqs would make the comeback this time taking the lead at 15-14 and using some late runs to grab the second set 25-18.

Set three was tight most of the way until Colby grew their lead late and went up 24-14, but the Conqs fended off set point seven times before Colby took the set 25-21. Behind a 6-1 run in the early portion of the fourth set and grabbed the fourth set 25-22.

The fifth set saw Colby take the early lead and despite tying the set multiple times the Conqs were unable to grab the lead falling 16-14 in the set to fall in five sets.

Defensively the Conqs saw multiple career performances led by Bruna Torres who had a career-best 54 digs and Alannah Lozoya added a career-high 26 digs.

Hillary English finished with a double-double with 14 kills and a career-high 29 digs, while Anita Vallecas Rodriguez also had a double-double with 13 kills and 16 digs. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu also had a double-double with 43 assists and 14 digs, while Martyna Kmuk had a team-high 19 kills and five block assists. Ozge Tan finished with 11 digs and three aces.

The Conqs finished the season with a 16-9 record and 8-8 mark in the KJCCC marking the most conference wins since 2010 and 16 wins are the most since the 2017 season.

Conqs also snapped long losing streaks to Hutchinson and Colby during the season, as they finished fourth in the conference.