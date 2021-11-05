DCCC: Women's Basketball Rolls In Season Opener at Western Oklahoma State

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

A new era of Dodge City Community College women's basketball started on Tuesday night as first-year Head Coach, Landon Steele and his new look Conquistadors went on the road and picked up a 109-63 win over Western Oklahoma State to open the 2021-22 season.

The Conqs took control behind a 7-0 run in the first quarter to work to a 24-12 advantage and after one-quarter of action led 25-16.

Conqs strong performance continued in the second quarter as they scored the first 12 points of the quarter to lead 37-16 but Western Oklahoma State countered with an 8-0 run but were not able to fully get back into the contest as the Conqs led 50-34 at intermission.

The second half opened with another run by the Conqs as they outscored Western Oklahoma State 17-5 to start the second half and continued to grow the lead to a 109-63 victory.

Conqs on the night shot 54.1% from the floor and nearly 40% from three-point range, getting an assist on 67.5% of their field goals as the Conqs tallied 27 assists as a team.

Krystina Hagood paced the Conqs with 20 points while filling out the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Five more Conqs notched double figures in the season opener as Blanche Mampuya scored 19 points going 8-12 from the floor, while Samantha Koeberer knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 14 points adding five rebounds and three blocks.

Destinee Paulk tallied 13 points going 3-3 from three-point range and added four assists, while Jada Burton scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out six assists.

Amanda Sene de Cruz scored 10 points. Bree Stephens also had a strong game finishing with eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Conqs continue their season on Monday, Nov. 8 when they will host Bethany College JV in their home opener at 7 p.m.