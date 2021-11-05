DCCC: Women's Cross Country Ranked No. 8 in Latest USTFCCCA NJCAA DI Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

As the NJCAA National Championship meet looms the Dodge City Community College women's cross country team continues to prepare for the meet and will enter the race ranked eighth in the latest USTFCCCA NJCAA Division I rankings.

The Conquistadors are one of six KJCCC schools in the latest USTFCCCA rankings as Cloud County, Hutchinson, Colby, Garden City, and Butler are ranked fourth, tenth, 16th, and 24th.

Iowa Central takes over the top spot this week in the rankings. Conqs finished second most recently at the Region VI Championships in Colby with the top five women finishing 22nd or better at the meet including two runners in the Top 10 and one just outside the top 10. Karol Padilla-Cardeño led the Conqs with a seventh-place finish, while Edith Valdez placed eighth and Cynthia Delapaz raced to an 11th place finish.

The Conqs are set to make the trip to Richmond, Virginia, for the NJCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Pole Green Park.