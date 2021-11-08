DCCC: Men's Basketball Falls On Road to New Mexico Military Institute

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The No. 10 Dodge City Community College men's basketball team wrapped up their road trip to New Mexico on Saturday squaring off with the host of the NMMI Classic, New Mexico Military Institute.

For the second straight day, the game was impacted by officiating and Conquistadors were on the wrong side of the score this time around falling 86-76 to NMMI.

Conqs worked out to an early 7-4 advantage over the Broncos of NMMI and would keep them at bay for most of the first half until NMMI put together a 14-0 run to end the first half taking their first lead since it was 2-0 to start the game.

Conqs trailed 39-34 at halftime and the deficit for the Conqs grew in the second half as NMMI stretched their lead to double-figures multiple times including a 14-point lead at one point.

The lead was cut down to three with just under four minutes remaining as the Conqs put together a 14-3 run to make it 65-62, but NMMI would extend the lead back and use free throws late to push the lead out to a final score of 86-76.

In the loss, the Conqs had five players in double figures despite struggling with foul trouble during the game.

Kalen Williams paced the Conqs with 18 points adding five assists and three rebounds. Themus Fulks and Oumar Koureissi each tallied 15 points on the day and Oumar posted a double-double with 10 rebounds. BJ Freeman scored 11 points for the Conqs and grabbed five rebounds, while Jordan Love tallied 10 points.

Conqs take the floor to continue their season next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13 at home as they will host the CONQ Classic and will play Neosho County on Friday at 7 p.m. and Labette on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Garden City will play the game before the Conqs each night against the opposite opponent with games at 2 and 5 p.m. each day.