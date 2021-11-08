DCCC: Men's Basketball Outlasts Frank Phillips in Overtime at NMMI Classic

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The No. 10 Dodge City Community College men's basketball team hit the road after their season-opening win and traveled to New Mexico for a pair of games.

In the first contest on Friday night, the Conquistadors took on a feisty Frank Phillips team and went to overtime to pick up the 95-86 win. Frank Phillips raced out to a 7-0 start to the contest but the Conqs answered with a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game.

The first half would be back and forth and tight but it was a pair of 9-0 runs later in the first half that helped the Conqs take a 36-31 lead into halftime.

The lead ballooned to double figures for the first time in the game early in the second half as the Conqs went up 41-31 less than a minute into the second half.

Conqs grew the lead to as many as 14 points up 58-44 but adversity would come the way of the Conqs with calls going against them including some technical fouls and Frank Phillips pushed back to draw close in the final minutes of regulation.

Tied at 75-75, the Conqs had the ball with 32 seconds remaining but were unable to get a bucket and Frank Phillips raced the other way but Mykell Robinson blocked their shot and on the other end BJ Freeman got a layup giving the Conqs a 77-75 lead with just two seconds remaining.

One of the officials called a technical foul on the Conqs with just two seconds remaining and Frank Phillips made both free throws to tie the game at 77-77 and force overtime.

In overtime, BJ Freeman hit his fifth three-pointer of the game and Kalen Williams had a nine-point stretch in the final minute and half of the contest to help the Conqs secure the 95-86 win.

Conqs as a team shot 45.5% from the floor and had an assist on 57.1% of their field goals; Conqs also won the rebounding battle 43-36 and forced 26 turnovers from Frank Phillips. In the victory, it was Freeman pacing the Conqs as he posted 27 points, three rebounds, two assists, and four steals as he was 10-18 from the floor and 5-10 from three-point range. Williams was strong finishing with a double-double tallying 19 points and dishing out 11 assists while adding eight rebounds.

Themus Fulks put his fingerprint on the game as he finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Oumar Koureissi added 10 points on the night on 4-8 shooting.

The win moved the Conqs to 2-0 on the season.