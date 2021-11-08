DCCC: Men's Golf Finishes Fall Season Placing Eighth at NJCAA Preview

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The fall season is in the books for the Dodge City Community College men's golf team as they competed at the NJCAA Preview in Odessa against several other top-tier NJCAA teams.

The Conquistadors put together a three-round team score of 888 to place eighth out of 15 teams in action. The tournament started strong for the Conqs as they shot a 284 in the first round which tied for the second-best team round to open the tournament.

The Conqs followed that up with a 304 second round and on 300 third-round team score.

Leading the Conqs was George Fricker who tied for 25th after shooting a 222 with his best round coming in the first round behind a 71 on a par 72 course. Cholnan Nunya carded a three-round score of 225 to tie for 33rd place with his best round coming in the first round as he shot a 71.

Woramett Bodhidatta tied for 42nd place with a team score of 225 carding his best round of a 74 in the second round. Also in action was Brent Reintjes who tied for 46th place totaling a 229 over three rounds with his best round being a 73 in the first round. Evan Lindsey finished tied for 59th with a three-round score of 233 and had one of the best rounds of the tournament in the first round carding a 69.

Kitsakon Jairak also competed for the Conqs finishing tied for 74th with a three-round score of 236 with his best round coming in the final round as he shot a 74.

Conqs now head into the break and will look to restart competition with the spring season starting in late March.